Colorado Springs, Colo. (KXRM) — High school football playoffs are around the corner and teams are still fighting to earn their spot before the regular season wraps up. There were four games Thursday evening involving southern Colorado teams.

Discovery Canyon 16, Pueblo East 13 — The Thunder and Eagles are now both 3-1 in the 3A League 2 standings. If Pueblo County defeats winless Mitchell Friday night, there will be a three-way tie for first place heading into the final week, with Discovery Canyon holding the tiebreaker due to wins over East and County.

Harrison 28, Pueblo Central 16 — Regardless of the result of their matchup with the Sierra Stallions in the final week of the regular season, Harrison has clinched the 3A League 1 title after a win over the Pueblo Central Wildcats.

Cheyenne Mountain 39, Coronado 21 — The Red-Tailed Hawks earned their first win in 4A League 3 action in the season finale, while the Cougars finish the season 0-10.

Calhan 36, South Park 30 — The Bulldogs earned a victory in their regular-season finale, which was a non-league game against South Park.