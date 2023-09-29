Just north of downtown Woodland Park about 4 miles after a short drive up Low Creek Road, you’ll find the creation of Den & Kathy Buysee called Edgewood Inn. A second career for this farming family from Minnesota, the couple built and runs an elegrant bed & breakfast and event space that sits atop a mountain ridge. The surrounding pines and aspen trees make you feel quite removed from the town and the view of Pikes Peak highlights the space whether its out the windows, on the deck, or as the backdrop of the event space.

We built The Edgewood Inn in 2012 from the ground up,” says Dean. “Modern amenities and spacious rooms give you plenty of room to breathe our fresh mountain air.”

With five rooms and event space for up to 150 people, from an intimate evening in the movie theatre, signing the wedding license just off the dance floor, or holding a celebration of life, the Edgewood Inn creates a luxurious, intimate atmosphere in the mountains.