During a typical week Colorado is suffering from at least some level of drought. We see reduced drought when rain and snow fall frequently and increased drought when we are lacking. Snowpack, of course, can also help to decrease our drought conditions but above average snowpack, 100%+, does not necessarily mean we are “drought free.” Peter Goble, a drought specialist from the Colorado Climate Center, explains how snowpack impacts drought conditions and how drought is measured.
Weather Whys: How does snowpack impact drought?
by: Emily RoehlerPosted: / Updated: