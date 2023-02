(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Due to weather conditions, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

MMT said the bus service will not operate on Wednesday due to weather conditions. The closure affects all routes and includes both fixed-route and Metro Mobility services.

As the FOX21 Storm Team has been reporting road conditions are slick and icy, they advise anyone who doesn’t have to be on the roads to not drive on Wednesday.