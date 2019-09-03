Wearing white after Labor Day: yay or nay?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Whether you’re into fashion or not, you’ve most likely heard the rule against wearing white after Labor Day, but who started it?

“It came about in the early 1900s, late 1800s, when there were socialites back in the day who were millionaires. And as more and more people became millionaires and had money, they set some silly fashion rules to distinguish the old money from the new money, so people knew who they were,” said Sue Harrington, sales associate at Ashley’s Attic.

Meaning, if you wore white after Labor Day, you were telling everyone your social status; wealthy.

But designer, Coco Chanel, broke that rule.

“She pretty much wore whatever she wanted year round,” Harrington said.

Within the last 10 years, more and more people have been moving fashion forward.

“That trend has pretty much died out with a new generation. It still holds true for a lot of the older generation, who still consider Labor Day the end of summer. So, that’s when you would stop wearing white, but I think we’re seeing more and more white come out with different trends,” Harrington said.

From white jeans, to a white top, and even a white pattern dress. Harrington says there are no fashion faux pas these days.

“I think that people nowadays are wearing whatever they want, whenever they want it, whatever time of the year it is. And I think that holds true to the younger generation especially, but I do think that some of older generation is starting to adapt that as well,” Harrington said.

Now, you don’t have to think about it. Just wear whatever you want.

“Fashion is an ever-evolving evolution of style. It’s more and more expressing your individuality and you know, mixing prints with floral, stripes, with checkers. I think that especially women, have that freedom now to mix and match whatever that they want and play around with fashion a little bit more than we did in the past,” Harrington said.