EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) recovered multiple firearms at a homeless camp between July 26 and July 27.

As part of ongoing efforts to interact with the homeless community, EPSO engaged with many homeless individuals to educate them on available resources and mitigate criminal activity in these communities.

During these interactions, EPSO deputies made a number of arrests of persons wanted on outstanding Felony and Misdemeanor warrants. These arrests were made in an unincorporated area of the county along the Greenway Trail near East Las Vegas St. and the Circle Drive overpass.

Law enforcement were also able to locate dangerous and unlawfully possessed weapons from the area. These firearms included a crossbow, a shotgun, a hunting rifle carbine on which was mounted a scope, and a handgun. Ammunition for these weapons was also recovered.

