TRINIDAD, Colo. — Trinidad features a rich sports history, including student-athletes at Colorado’s first community college.

Athletic director Mike Salbato talked about the wide array of sports that students play. Currently, there are 17 teams from baseball to E-sports.

Many of their students are from Colorado and New Mexico but they also get students internationally. Several of their teams and athletes have won awards recently. National championships, individual and teams, Baseball and softball won regional titles, and Men’s Basketball won their regional title last year.

“That’s a really hard thing to do, it’s a very competitive 16 team all over four states kinda thing to win, and we won it for the first time since ’86,” said Salbato

More can be found about their athletic program on Trinidad State College‘s website.