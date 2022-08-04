TRINIDAD, Colo. – Mutiny Trinidad brings coffee, comics, records, a gathering, space, and even cereal to residents in Trinidad!

Located in the heart of downtown Trinida on Main Street, in the old Dry Goods building. Mutiny brings fresh coffee to their counters roasted by their in-house roaster each week, a full-service espresso bar, cereal bar, black light arcade, game tables, comedy nights and it’s open for all ages.

Meghan Lund, a member of Mutiny’s team said the big push to bring Mutiny to Trinidad in October of 2021 was to provide a meeting space for people.

“A place with wifi and lots of seating and a place where they could sit and work quietly or come and talk to other people in town and just hang out,” Lund said.

Their counter serves everything from drip to espresso to French press. With classic options such as lattes, mochas, matcha, and teas.

Lund said Mutiny is also one of the few places in town you can buy comic books, music records, and books.

In the next few years, she hopes Trinidad will continue to grow and bring more people into town.

“I’d like to see it going in the direction it is which is residents and new people in town bringing interesting ideas and really wanting to work together to make Trinidad a really cool spot,” Lund said.

To learn more about Mutiny stop by at 135 E Main Street or visit their Facebook page.