TRINIDAD, Colo. — If you find yourself traveling on I-25 to Trinidad, skip the interstate and take the scenic Highway of Legends, which links Trinidad, La Veta, Walsenburg and Aguilar.

Highway of Legends was designated as a National Scenic Byway in 2021, and features the Spanish Peaks where gold-seeking conquistadors and Comanche, Pueblo and Tarahumara Indians once traveled.

Designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Scenic Byways are recognized for their outstanding scenic and historic attributes. Colorado has 13 National Byways, more than any other state.

FOX21 Photojournalist Shawn Shanle spoke with Marty Hackett, on the Board of Directors for Highway 12, and found out what makes this drive so special.

“It’s just a special area. It’s perfect; it’s just very Colorado, mountainous, and remote, so those are the things I like about Highway 12,” said Hackett.