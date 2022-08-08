TRINIDAD, Colo. — Owned by the City of Trinidad, many make the drive to Monument Lake Resort in Weston to fish, spend time with family, or just to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

For others, the area is deeply rooted in success, a testament which rings true for Chris Furia, Owner of Hi-Country Flies.

“Very few people get to work at something they’re passionate about, and I’m very fortunate to get to do something I really enjoy,” said Chris Furia.

Furia started his business in Trinidad, when it quickly took off in popularity. Hi-Country Flies is also home to the original Pistol Pete flies, which Chris also began tying by himself.

Chris showed FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson how to tie flies, before they went fly-fishing at Monument Lake Resort.

Hi-Country Flies are now sold throughout the western United States, and also in Alaska and Canada. Meantime, requests for Pistol Pete’s have come as far away as Argentina, Hawaii, Japan, and Scotland.