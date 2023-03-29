(MONUMENT, Colo.) — The Town of Monument announced the appointment of its new Chief of Police on Wednesday, March 29.

Patrick J. Regan will serve as the new Chief of Police starting Monday, May 8. He will take his oath of office at the Monument Town Council meeting on May 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Monument Police Department; Chief of Police Patrick J. Regan

Chief Regan brings in nearly 23 years of law enforcement experience and over 11 years of leadership. Prior to his appointment, Chief Regan served with the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona, leading the Special Investigations Division and serving in the Drug Enforcement Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, Domestic Violence Unit, Internal Affairs Unit, Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

A few of Chief Regan’s key accomplishments include implementing a mental health wellness check-in policy, drafting an innovative suicidal subject response policy, creating citizen bravery and lifesaving award programs and more including:

Managing a specialized leadership training program

Co-creating a lieutenant training program

Participating as an emergency management stakeholder policy

Providing more accountability for patrol staffing

Developing on-call programs to help with patrol vacancies

Instructing undercover operations.

Chief Regan received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Minor in Spanish from

Northern Arizona University. He graduated with a Master’s in Public Administration from Arizona State University.

Monument’s new Chief of Police is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the FBI-LEEDA Executive and Command Leadership Institute.