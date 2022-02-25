SALIDA, Colo. — The mountain town isn’t just for outdoor enthusiasts, boutiques in Salida create a fun, funky and fierce shopping experience. But for one store owner, this small town helped her childhood dream become a reality.

“I just wanted to bring a trendy style that was affordable and something that people of all ages could find a connection with,” Fierce and Foxxy Owner Lisa Wilborn said.

Fierce and Foxxy opened its doors in July of 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Although Wilborn isn’t originally from Salida, she’s lived in the town for nine years and worked two jobs to be able to open up her first shop.

“During Covid, I actually couldn’t do my other two jobs. So, this spot was open here in Salida, and I just grabbed it and decided to jump in,” Wilborn said.

Shopping at Fierce and Foxxy

Owner Lisa Wilborn

She hand selects the items in her shop and wants people to look fierce and foxy in them.

“I do keep myself up to date with things that are trending, colors, styles, and things like that,” Wilborn said. “A lot of it is even intuition. I go with my gut and I also like to go with what I know is going to look good on somebody. I’m online as well, and I don’t want a high return rate.”

Wilborn wants the customers to feel good in their own skin by wearing the clothes from her store. The clothes on her racks are also for all ages.

“I just want everyone to look their best in whatever size they are because size honestly doesn’t matter,” she said. “I have women who purchase things in their 80’s and 90’s. So it’s really a wide age range.”

Fierce and Foxxy carry sizes from XS to 3X. The store also has other options other than clothes.

“I also want gifts to be accessible like purses and accessories,” Wilborn said. “I have items for tea, and you know a lot of really nice, neat gift items.”

With her success in Salida, Wilborn plans to expand and open storefronts in other cities soon.

“The first year was absolutely fantastic and this year is even better and I’m looking for places to expand because it’s just getting crazy,” Wilborn said. “I get so excited because they come in here and they’re like ‘I didn’t expect to want to take home everything.”

She encourages anyone with an ambition to take the leap and start their own business.

“You can do anything you put your heart to,” Wilborn said. “It does take a lot of work and dedication and there are going to be days where you feel overwhelmed and ‘should you be doing this?’ and the answer is ‘Yes! You should totally be doing this.’ Just work hard and you can totally make your dreams come true.”

Fierce and Foxxy Clothing Boutique is located at 129 W 1st Street in Salida in the heart of downtown.