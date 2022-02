SALIDA, Colo. — The Arkansas River is one of Salida’s greatest attractions as it offers a wide variety of water-based sports. But with any adventurous sport, there is always risk involved. That is where Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) River Rangers come in.

FOX21 was given the chance to watch a rescue live involving Matt Meister!

Check out the video above to see if Matt made it out unscathed!