SALIDA, Colo. — A community staple speaks with FOX21 on what makes Boathouse so unique.

Owned by Ray and Penny Kitson, the Boathouse cantina is a family-friendly restaurant featuring Baja Mexican style food along with American favorites.

Environmentally minded, the restaurant staff believes in the importance of taking care of the planet. The cantina uses primarily sustainable food products that are organic in nature and locally sourced when possible. Making 98 % of our products from scratch!

As a community staple, the business is also known for its passion for such a community.

The restaurant happily gives back to the local community through charitable donations and volunteer work. Primarily with the Salida School systems, Guidstone, GARNA, Central Colorado Conservancy, and its partnership with Salida Mountain Trails.

A spokesperson for The Boathouse Cantina recommended some fan-favorite meals to FOX21.