SALIDA, Colo. – It’s a way to experience the outdoors unlike any other, behind the wheel of a Jeep.

For 19 years, Rocky Mountain Jeep Rentals have been a tourist favorite in Salida. Owner Craig Anderson said it’s the love for sharing the mountains with others that he loves most.

“It’s a great lifetime adventure for the family. I’ve had people come and tell me that this is the most fun their family has had together in a long, long time,” Anderson said. “We enjoy sharing our mountains with people from all over, from different states, from the Front Range.”

Rocky Mountain Jeep Rentals is located in Chaffee County. They have more 14,000 ft. mountain peaks (called ‘fourteeners’ by the locals) than any other county in Colorado.

Offering full-day and half-day rentals and tours, Rocky Mountain Jeep Rentals will find the trail and experience best fit for you.

“By sitting down with them and finding out what they’re wanting when they want to be back, how much they want to experience the rough, aggressive stuff makes a big difference on what trails we put them on,” Anderson said.

From a leisurely drive to a more experienced mountain climb, they’ll help get you to where you want to go rain or shine.

“I’ve been on these trails, every one of these trails 100 times, but when my customers come back, they get so excited about what they’ve seen or what they did. when you get to see it through their eyes, it gives you a feeling of great peace and accomplishment,” Anderson said.

To book a Jeep or a tour visit Rocky Mountain Jeep Rentals website.