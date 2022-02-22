Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
11°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
FOX21 News Livestream
Local
State
National
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Economic and Housing Update
Give!
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Black History Month
Top Stories
Pueblo PD arrests man for armed robbery
Pueblo opens warming shelters as protection from bitter cold
City agencies expand Colorado Springs ordinance
Gallery
Biden delivers remarks on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
The Big Game
Mornings
FOX21 News Livestream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Regional News Partners
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Post a Job
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Work at FOX21
Find a Job
FOX21 News: We Are Salida
Search
Search
Search
We are Salida
We are Salida: A look inside the Mt. Shavano Fish Hatchery
Video
We are Salida: Gateway to the Rockies
Video
We are Salida: A family tradition that’s been all the buzz for more than a century
Video
We are Salida: Monarch Dog Sled Rides is ready for your next family getaway!
Video
We are Salida: You’ve “goat” to be kidding me with these views at Mountain Goat Lodge!
Video
More We are Salida Headlines
We are Salida: Meet the couple behind Hallmark Ranch Alpacas!
Video
We are Salida: Trek through the San Isabel National Forest with Spruce Ridge Llamas!
Video