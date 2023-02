(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) advises the public to avoid the area of East Northern Avenue from Santa Fe Avenue to Santa Fe Drive due to “large amounts of water” running onto the road and causing unsafe driving conditions.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

According to a tweet by PPD, E. Northern Ave has both east and westbound lanes closed. The roadway is iced over and water continues to flow onto the road. PPD is asking the public to avoid the area.