COLORADO SPRINGS — A water main break at North El Paso Street and East Madison Street near Patty Jewett Golf Course has shut down the intersection and left 40 nearby customers without water.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) posted about the break just before 6 p.m. on Twitter. In an update, CSU stated crews had to isolate 12 valves to completely shut down water on a six inch cast iron pipe that failed.

40 customers are currently without water, but CSU said service should be restored by Wednesday morning. The intersection of E Madison and N El Paso will remain closed through Wednesday, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes around the intersection.