(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an intersection in Northwest Colorado Springs is completely closed due to a water main break in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 11.

CSPD posted on social media at around 7:20 a.m. that the intersection of North 30th Street and Centennial Boulevard was shut down due to a water main break.

Colorado Springs Utilities said northbound Centennial Blvd has been completely closed while southbound Centennial Blvd. is being diverted to North 30th Street.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.