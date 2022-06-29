PUEBLO, Colo. — A water main break at the Pueblo County Jail Tuesday afternoon has left the dormitory and kitchen area of the facility temporarily without water service.

A break in a 4-inch underground main was discovered at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Pueblo County facilities staff responded and notified Pueblo Water personnel who shut off the main water line.





Measures are in place to provide bathroom facilities and drinking water to the approximately 250 inmates and several employees impacted by the break until the line is repaired.

“Although this break has affected water service to a portion of the facility, we are continuing to

meet the needs and maintaining the health and safety of the inmates and our employees,” said

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor.

The jail’s kitchen staff implemented its emergency plan and will continue to provide uninterrupted meal service to inmates.

The cause of the break is unknown.

Contractors started repairs on the broken line. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is unsure of how long repairs may take.

The break is not affecting the five-story tower portion of the jail, says PCSO.