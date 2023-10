(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) said that a water main break is causing Morton Elementary School to be closed on Monday, Oct. 16.

D60 sent a message to parents on Monday morning informing them of a water main break closing Morton Elementary School. D60 said work was being done on repairs and is expected to return to normal schedule on Tuesday.

D60 said it will send an update to parents about any changes.