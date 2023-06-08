(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A large hole caused by a water main break is blocking the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and La Salle Street near the Colorado Springs Event Center in the morning hours of Thursday, June 8.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) tweeted the information around 5 a.m. on Thursday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) are also on the scene of the break.

CSPD said the intersection at Edith Lane and Marion Drive was also blocked due to the break.

CSPD advises drivers to find an alternate route while crews work to repair the break.