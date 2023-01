(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Early Friday morning on Jan. 20, Discovery Canyon Campus in Academy School District 20 (ASD20) was briefly evacuated due to a water main break.

ASD20 said the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) came to the school, assessed the situation, and cleared the students and staff to return to the buildings.

According to ASD20 regular schooling has resumed on campus and parents and guardians were alerted to the situation.