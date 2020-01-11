Watchful eye helps CSPD more than you’d think

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Police Department want to remind the community of how helpful “at home” surveillance cameras are when it comes to fighting neighborhood crime.

“Turn a light on. Yell at them, spook them. Tell them to get off your property and call us immediately,” MJ Thomson, a Crime Prevention Officer with CSPD said.

Officer Thomson said they have seen an uptick in stolen cars across the city several of those moments being caught on camera.

“The big thing we have right now is people going around and jiggling door handles to see if its left unlock,” Officer Thomson said.

The videos in this story were displayed on a public neighborhood watch page. CSPD encouraged us to use them to show how they work.