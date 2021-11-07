WATCH: Veterans Day festivities return to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over the weekend, the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade made its way down Tejon Street with hundreds there to watch.

The parade has been an annual tradition since 2000 with active duty service members from the local military installations in Colorado Springs participating.

High school students and hundreds of Boy and Girl Scouts also marched alongside veterans and active duty service members.

In addition to the parade, veterans and local politicians gathered together in Colorado Springs to have breakfast and acknowledge each other’s service. The free event was put on by the El Paso County Colorado Progressive Veterans.