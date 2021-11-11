WATCH: Sunrise Elementary School students and Fort Carson Band team up for Veterans Day performance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Elementary school students in Colorado Springs got an up close and personal performance from the Fort Carson Band.

Wednesday afternoon, third graders at Sunrise Elementary School, who also performed, recognized Veterans Day a day early.

Students sing during Wednesday’s performance by the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Band performed a number of songs from their brass and wood wind quintets.

Several military members told FOX21 that performances such as Wednesday’s are great opportunities to give back to the community and share their appreciation for veterans. In addition to fostering appreciation, their performance might also light a fire inside a member of their audience to do the same in the future.

The band started at Fort Carson in 2009. Members serve three years at a time in each location and continue to perform throughout their military career.