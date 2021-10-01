WATCH: Several Colorado Springs businesses broken into; suspect seen on surveillance video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the hunt for the person who broke into several Colorado Springs businesses.

According to Cafe Red Point, early Friday morning, a man broke into Cafe Red Point, Nightingale Bread, Lincoln Street Barber Shop, and Building Three Coffee.

FOX21 spoke with Cafe Red Point’s owner Dan Fuhr who managed to catch the suspect on surveillance video.

Suspect kneels behind counter as he tries to break into Cafe Red Point’s safe

According to Fuhr, the suspect used a rock to shatter the business’ sliding glass door and then attempted to remove the business’ safe. After several attempts to remove the safe, which was bolted down, the suspect was forced to leave emptyhanded.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing a face mask, a light-colored shirt, blue jeans, and a dark jacket.

To watch the full surveillance video from Cafe Red Point, click the video below.

If you have any information about this suspect, you are urged to contact CSPD.