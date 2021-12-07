WATCH: Pearl Harbor 80th National Remembrance Commemoration

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Marine stands in front of the USS Missouri during a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Some veterans and government officials will gather on the Missouri on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Hawaii to mark the 75th anniversary of the surrender. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Park Service is holding several events at Pearl Harbor Tuesday to mark the 80 commemoration of the events at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The day starts with the 80th commemoration, “Valor, Sacrifice and Peace,” which honors the sacrifices of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

World War II vets, family and friends will be in attendance for the ceremony.

Formal remarks will be made by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy among others and will include a wreath presentation and fly over accompanied by the Pacific Fleet Band.

The remembrance ceremony will be followed by the commissioning of The USS Daniel Inouye, named for Medal of Honor recipient and beloved Hawaii Senator, Daniel K. Inouye.