SILVERTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An incredible sight was captured on camera in Silverton earlier this week.

Sabra St. Clair spotted a pair of lynx wandering across the road through the snow.

“Even the hardiest of our local residents are experiencing difficulties in their travel plans,” shared St. Clair.

Lynx in Silverton Credit: Sabra St Clair

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in the 1990s they began a seven-year effort to reintroduce lynx to the San Juan Mountains.

“The reintroduction resulted in astounding success, and our current monitoring efforts suggest that Colorado is home to 150-250 individual animals,” CPW said.

CPW said lynx are “beautiful and powerful predators” that are solitary. They generally travel and hunt on their own.