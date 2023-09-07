(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The weekend of Friday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 10 will bring professional and amateur cyclists alike to ride on the slopes of Pikes Peak for the Fourth Annual Pikes Peak APEX, and spectators are welcome to watch the races, according to the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

Colorado Springs Sports Corporation stated that the event draws Olympians, National Champions, and other notable riders to Colorado Springs for a chance at a podium spot.

The race begins at Palmer Park near downtown Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon, then to Woodland Park and Rampart Reservoir on Saturday. The event finishes Sunday at America The Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs where cyclists ride out at 8 a.m. followed by an awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to come out for all stages. Pikes Peak APEX benefits the PPORA Trail Stewardship Fund.