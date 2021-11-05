Watch: Mule deer bucks already using new wildlife underpass on I-25

DENVER (KDVR) — Video from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows four mule deer bucks causally grazing in a new wildlife underpass during rush hour along the Interstate 25 South GAP project.

Four bucks using one of the wildlife underpasses along @ColoradoDOT's I-25 South GAP project. And look at the time, right during the evening commute. These underpasses allow for safe passage for both motorists and wildlife.https://t.co/JPeDm14HJ6 pic.twitter.com/x984cvurhz — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 5, 2021

“Wildlife crossing structures are a win-win for wildlife and for people. These projects allow animals to move safely across the landscape for seasonal and daily movements, while decreasing the risk to motorists of having wildlife collisions. As traffic increases across the state, more roadways will become barriers to wildlife movement, therefore it is important that we work together to develop solutions to maintain healthy wildlife populations in Colorado,” Wildlife Movement Coordinator Michelle Cowardin said.

Wildlife crossing projects increase the safety of drivers and wildlife in places like this stretch of I- 25, known for crisscrossing animals that cause accidents.

The I-25 Gap Project wildlife mitigation projects include five underpasses, high fencing and one overpass currently in design.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced fencing will go up on both sides of the highway, from Lone Tree to Castle Rock in September. The fencing will extend from the Ridgegate exit to the Meadows/Founders exit.