WATCH: Mountain Lion spotted in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Parks and Wildlife releasing video of a mountain lion stalking through a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs.

This mountain lion video is why @COParksWildlife urges people to keep pets indoors at night and on leashes even in urban areas. It was recorded Tuesday in a NE #ColoradoSprings neighbornood near hospitals & shopping malls. Learn how to live with #wildlife. https://t.co/jhjQSpcWYp pic.twitter.com/lhMFuiaNtp — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 16, 2022

CPW says the footage was taken Tuesday night in a neighborhood near hospitals & shopping malls. They added it’s why CPW urges people to keep pets indoors at night and on leashes even in urban areas.

A reminder: Every situation is different concerning the lion, the terrain, the people, and the activity. But if you encounter one in a while, Cpw recommends these tips.