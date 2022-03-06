KEYSTONE, COLO – A pair of moose caught walking along a snowy landscape in Keystone, Colorado.

This footage was published by Twitter user @RehabStaffer, who said it was captured by their Nest camera.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says until the late 1970s, only a few stray moose would wander into northern Colorado from herds in Wyoming. Then between 1991 and 1992, about 100 moose from Wyoming, Utah, and North Park were released in southern Colorado near Creede. Colorado’s moose population now approaches 3,000 animals statewide.

A reminder: do not ever approach a moose. While rare incidents were moose will attack people unprovoked, including one incident in Colorado last summer.

CPW says moose typically respond to threats by raising their hackles on the back of their neck, licking their snout, and pinning their ears back. They may bluff-charge at first, then turn back and charge aggressively, kicking and stomping the threat with their sharp hooves and powerful front leg.

If a moose charges you, here’s what CPW said you should do: