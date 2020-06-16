President Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order

WASHINGTON (WCMH/CNN NEWSOURCE/AP) — President Donald Trump is holding a briefing Tuesday on policing in the United States. You can stream it live right here.

Trump announced Tuesday he met with the families who lost loved ones as the result of deadly police action, promising they would not die in vain. The president said he will sign an executive order, entitled Safe Policing for Safe Communities, encouraging police departments to implement the highest standards in policing. Chokeholds will be banned except when an officer’s life is at risk, the president said.

“We will have reform without undermining our many great and talented law enforcement officers,” Trump said.

Trump called forward law enforcement in attendance at the Rose Garden briefing as he prepared to sign the executive order.

Monday, President Trump told reporters: “We’re going to have some solutions, I think some good solutions and some of it is, you know, it’s about great people. We need great people in our police departments and we have mostly great people. I would say that. I would say that with certainty, we have mostly great people. I know so many of them, law enforcement. But we will do better, even better, and we’re going to try to do it fast.”

Trump added that the executive order will be drafted with the input and suggestions from “different groups, particularly the sheriffs” and the Attorney General.