COLORADO SPRINGS — A FOX21 News viewer, Byron Weatherby of Weatherby Electric, L.L.C., shared this Ring security camera footage of thieves stealing a hot tub from Colorado Springs-based business Backyards and Billiards.

The thieves appear to pull a truck with a trailer hitched to the back of it and steal the hot tub around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 12.

The vehicle and the trailer were later spotted on Judge Orr Road near Stapleton Road around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.