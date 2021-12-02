WATCH: Governor Polis says Omicron variant is now in Colorado

DENVER — Governor Polis announced Thursday that the COVID-19 variant known as Omicron has been discovered in Colorado. The patient had traveled to Southern Africa and was tested for COVID-19 after she returned to Colorado.

“We knew it was not a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when,'” Polis said of the variant’s arrival.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, noted this variant transmits at a higher rate and recommended all adults get their vaccines and, at the appropriate time, their booster shot.

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you could get this illness… and you could become very ill,” Governor Polis added.

You can watch Thursday’s press conference here on this page.