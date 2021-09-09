Watch: FOX21 talks with first-time Paralympian and gold medalist John Boie

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After the the US Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team took gold at the Paralympic Games against Japan’s squad, first-time Paralympian and gold medalist, John Boie, is talking about his team’s victory.

One of the sources of the early USA offense came from Boie. As a low point player, he created assists that do not show up on the stat sheet. He was adept at sealing off the defender to create a lane for Brian Bell on multiple plays in the first. He also hit back-to-back shots, including receiving the ball on the right block and rolling to the left and putting up a shot usually only seen in a game of “H-O-R-S-E”, a right-handed reverse on the left side.

But all of those skills, and his chance to compete at the world level, didn’t come immediately.

“Man, it took a long time to get here,” Boie said. “It’s really a surreal feeling. The journey to get here is amazing.”

Despite the wheel print that Serio was having on the game thus far, the Japanese squad would enter the fourth quarter with a one-point lead. After a timely bucket from Jake Williams and an ‘and 1’ created by Serio, USA would tie the game at 50-50. The teams would exchange baskets until a Serio steal and two successive baskets from Jake Williams. From that point, USA would not relinquish the lead.

In order to secure the victory, Serio would need to continue his clutch performance. He made another outside shot on the assist from Brian Bell and iced the game with three clutch free throws.

To hear more about Boie and the US Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team, check out Meteorologist Matt Meister’s interview above!