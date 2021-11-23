Watch: Could Colorado see statewide mask mandate?

DENVER (KDVR) — As Denver metro counties start implementing mask mandates, Colorado’s governor is providing an update on COVID-19 Tuesday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday morning a new “vax or mask” mandate for the city, where businesses will have the option to require their customers to wear masks or show proof of vaccination.

This comes as positivity rates across the state are seeing a slight dip. As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate was 9.26%, which is down slightly from 9.85%. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

