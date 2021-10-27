WATCH: Colorado State Patrol transforms into Blue’s Clues for Halloween safety message

COLORADO — Do you remember what Halloween was like as a kid? The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) sure does! That’s why Steve, a.k.a. Trooper Josh Lewis, is delivering a special video message this Halloween to remind Colorado drivers about the responsibilities we all have while behind the wheel.

Slowing down and scanning the road are good tips while driving through any neighborhood or busy downtown areas, but especially on a high pedestrian night filled with excited children that may or may not be practicing safety skills like using a crosswalk or crossing at an intersection.

CSP hopes Coloradoans watch and share this Halloween message to encourage our neighbors and friends to use safe practices while driving that keep our trick or treaters healthy and injury-free!