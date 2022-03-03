COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates it’s otters’ 12 birthday with a special surprise!

Zoo staff fixed an “extra-special feast” for the North American river otters’ 12 birthday, including all-natural gelatin shrimp cakes, fish paste, trout, and mussels.

CMZoo shared a video of the birthday boys eating their birthday feast on their social media account.

Courtesy: CMZoo

Hitting their golden years, CMZoo shared an educational fact on North American otters stating, ” the median life expectancy for their species is about 12 years.”

Although they have just hit their life expectancy age, keepers at the zoo say the otters are in good health for their age!