WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animals enjoy another snow day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo had yet another glorious snow day.

The following are some clips of how a few furry locals spent their Thursday!

Amur Tigers:

Mexican Wolves:

North American River Otters:

Amur tigers, Mexican wolves and North American river otters–all shown in these clips–are native to snowy, wintry climates.

All of these animals have access to warm dens, but chose to explore and have some fun in the snow.

