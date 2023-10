(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a car completely engulfed in flames on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

CSFD responded to 433 East Fillmore Street around 3 p.m. near North Nevada Avenue. The video shared by CSFD shows an SUV on fire with flames and a large black smoke plume.

CSFD says the fire was under control in less than two minutes from when they arrived.