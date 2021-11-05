Watch at 12:40 p.m.: CDPHE gives COVID-19 briefing as Colorado cases and hospitalizations rise

DENVER (KDVR) — One in 51 people in Colorado are contagious with COVID-19, as hospitalizations rise despite high vaccination rates across the state.

Leaders with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, including Incident Commander Scott Bookman, will provide an update on the state’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Bookman will be joined by Director of Digital Transformation Russell Casagnaro and Immunization Branch Chief Heather Roth.

The briefing comes after President Joe Biden mandated anyone working for a company with 100 or more employees be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or provide a weekly negative COVID test.

The state recently announced it is purchasing 500,000 more Abbot BinaxNOW tests from eMed, as demand for at-home test kits in Colorado surges.

You can watch the briefing live at 12:40 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.