WATCH: Academy District 20 School Board to vote on medical policy deemed “controversial”

UPDATE: Approximately 150 individuals are attending the meeting tonight with many standing in the hallway. Over 50 individuals from parents to teachers and beyond are on the docket to speak at the meeting tonight, addressing a wide variety of topics but specifically the six of eight schedule change and a proposed medical policy.

The six of eight schedule change will not be presented tonight but it will not be voted on tonight. The change would make it so that teachers would have to work an extra period during the normal eight period day. Several educators have taken to the mic, adamantly expressing their displeasure.

One speaker said, “Listening to them [teachers] is key…you deserve the best possible salary, protections and representation. Without you, this district would fail.”

The medical policy, which will be voted on this evening, would change a policy regarding the treatment of students and was proposed by Director Aaron Salt.

While many parents are speaking up against the potential policy change claiming that parents are not easily reached and could pose serious health risks, some are praising the new policy saying it allowed parents to have more a voice and that they need to be involved in important medical decisions.

One supportive parent thanked the board to protecting their “parental rights”.

“Knowing that medical procedures and opinions will not be provided without parental approval…will increase confidence in our schools and will create a high morale in our community,” she said. “Thank you for being a voice of reason and God bless you.”

An official vote regarding the medical policy is not expected to be taken until later into the evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Academy District 20, the largest school district in Colorado Springs, is preparing to vote on, what may be, a fairly contentious issue among parents in a scheduled board meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Director Aaron Salt, who was elected to the board in 2021, is asking the board to approve a change to a Policy regarding the treatment of students. The policy includes items such as: not allowing students to be unprepared to deal with unsafe or emergency conditions and not failing to consider student input in district decision making.

Salt would like to add the following item to the list:

Absent emergency situations, [the superintendent will not] allow students to be subjected to medical treatments, medical opinions, or medical advice without parental or guardian consent.

>> Here’s what’s included in the Treatment of Students Policy

The background listed on the agenda says the reason for this policy change is that the district “parents are the authority over their students and should be consulted for all medical decisions. Administrative policies exist to limit the teaching of controversial material to our students. The district administration and staff are encouraged to discuss medical issues with parents but should not discuss medical issues with students.”

The board is set to vote on that item and several others at Thursday night’s meeting.

The meeting will be streamed online and can be viewed here.

FOX21 will attend Thursday night’s meeting. This story will be updated.