WATCH: Abbie Burke tours the $8 million home up for sale in Black Forest

COLORADO SPRINGS — A piece of history is up for sale in Colorado Springs, offering all the comforts of home and a “little” luxury too.

Nestled at the edge of Black Forest is a hidden paradise, a home built for one of Colorado’s original cowboys.

The property at 12795 Oak Cliff Way has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, six garage bays and is listed at $8 million. It was completely remodeled in 2008, but it was first built in 1961 by Robert Norris, the original Marlboro Man model.

“He chose this site because he wanted what he thought was the most beautiful spot in Colorado,” said Amie Streater, listing agent for the property and owner of Engel & Völkers Colorado Springs.

No, the house doesn’t smell like smoke.

“Mr. Norris, quite famously was not a smoker and he actually gave up the Marlboro ad campaign because he felt like it set a bad example for his kids,” said Streater.

At just over 15 acres there’s plenty of room on the property for the private tennis and pickleball courts, as well as an outdoor kitchen and a saltwater pool.

Inside is just as spacious with more than 14,000 square feet.

“There are three separate dining areas,” said Streater. “We have the formal dining room, the informal dining room and then we have seating here at the bar counter as well.”

There’s also an entertainment wing with a fully functional theater and office spaces.

“All of the work spaces have tons of natural light, views of the pool and, of course, breathtaking views of Pikes Peak,” said Streater.

But it’s the extra details that make this home so special.

“All of the public facing bathrooms in this house are designed with open hallways, so that when you’re coming out there’s not that awkward moment of passing someone else as they’re walking out,” said Streater. “You’re never just walking out of a bathroom into a public space, there’s always a little transition space.”

In the mud room, it’s the floors that are unique.

“The stone tile in the mudroom was imported from Jerusalem and it’s likely stones where Jesus may have walked,” said Streater. “So when you come home, this is the owner’s entry, you can literally walk on stones where Jesus would have stepped.”

History not your thing? How about sports?

The house also holds its own arena that, in the winter months, has an ice floor that can be used for hockey or skating. There’s also a locker room with specially padded floors, an attached bathroom, shower facilities and a separate laundry room. Family and friends can watch all the action from the sky box found off the upstairs living room.

“Of course, what good is having your own ice rink without having your own Zamboni?” asked Streater.

Yes, there’s a Zamboni on site and it comes with the house.

Modern luxury meets cozy comfort in the other wing of the home which features the master suite and multiple guest bedrooms, each with their own private bath.

The Mr. And Mrs. get their own space too with his and her own bathrooms, showers, and closets.

The house has been on the market for just under one month.