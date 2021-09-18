Wasson Academic Campus student arrested after bringing handgun to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Wasson Academic Campus student was arrested Friday after he came to school with a handgun and then fled from police.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 6:05 a.m. Friday, a Safe2Tell tip was received regarding a threat of a possible school shooting at the Wasson Academic Campus. The tip also reported additional campuses but provided vague information.

School Resource Officers were on campus monitoring the situation when, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a school staff member indicated a student might be on campus with a handgun.

The student, Johnathon Charles Cloutman, was identified and when police approached him, he fled from the school on foot. The school was placed on lockdown.

Cloutman was later located at his residence and was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation resulted in additional information and evidence to support that Cloutman was in possession of a handgun on campus.

According to the El Paso County Jail’s website, Cloutman was booked into the jail on a $1,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21.