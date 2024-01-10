WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – WIC, a federal program that helps feed millions of low-income mothers and about half of all babies born in the U.S., is facing a massive billion-dollar budget shortfall if Congress fails to pass a spending increase before Jan. 19th.

Right now, lawmakers are racing to keep the government open before that deadline rolls around, but the fate of the WIC program remains uncertain. Congressional leaders agreed to keep spending levels the same as last year.

“It’s been a bipartisan decision for nearly a quarter of century so I’m hoping Congress makes the right decision,” USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small said.

With time running out to act this week, 169 Democrats sent a letter directly to Congressional leaders pleading for additional WIC funding to be included in the budget, but so far leaders have not confirmed if it will make the final text.

Many Republicans in the House and Senate say the current $1.59 trillion price tag is already too high.

Sen Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) says he fears there’s no time to have a fair debate about WIC.

“Senator Schumer doesn’t have any interest in having these real debates. I think if that’s a proposal let’s hear it out and let’s vote on it but we don’t do that right now in the Senate,” Schmitt said.

USDA says WIC is proven successful.

“Kids who receive WIC perform better cognitively. Women on WIC have fewer premature births,” Torres Small said.

Torres Small says her agency is in close conversations with states in case Congress fails to act and says some states are considering wait listing WIC applicants.