(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of an explosion near downtown around 10 p.m. on Friday night, Jan 12.

CSPD said it received multiple calls of an explosion in the area of Costilla and El Paso Streets on Friday night.

On Saturday Morning, Jan. 13 just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 500 block of East Costilla Street and when CSPD arrived, officers found what appeared to be parts from an explosive device.

CSPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) responded and has taken over the investigation.