COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a woman’s car was shot at on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Aeroplaza Drive, near the Colorado Springs Airport.

CSPD said that a woman was driving in a parking lot and shooting at the victim’s car. The victim told police that the suspect has been stalking her and the incidents have been escalating.

According to CSPD there were no injuries and the suspect has been identified. There is now a warrant out for their arrest.