Courtesy of the City of Canon City.

CANON CITY, Colo.– A warrant has been issued for the former Florence city manager Mike Patterson on 2 charges of stalking-emotional distress, sexual contact without consent and alcohol provided to a minor.

Each of these charges were issued regarding an incident that took place on August 30, 2021.

Magistrate Michael William Meyrick issued the warrant which can be viewed as follows:

